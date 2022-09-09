JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Longtime Undersheriff Darrel Chapman with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office stepped down from his position Wednesday.

Undersheriff Chapman has served as the Hoyt Chief of Police, a police officer with the PBPN Police Department, and served prior to becoming Undersheriff as a Sergeant with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Choosing Darrel to serve as my Undersheriff was one of the best decisions I have made in my life. Undersheriff Chapman was one of the secrets of our success in reducing crime and building one of the most successful rural county police agencies in Kansas.” Sheriff Morse said. “Darrel’s departure is a giant loss to Jackson County and he will be greatly missed.”

Sheriff Morse said his office received the KBI crime statistics for Jackson County for 2021, and credited his undersheriff for the drop in crime.

“Burglary statistics are in the single digits, which is the first time in decades and the lowest since I have worked in law enforcement. Undersheriff Darrel Chapman played a major part in making this happen,” Sheriff Morse said.