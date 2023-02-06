TOPEKA (KSNT) – After a rocky week for the Jayhawks and Wildcats, they both slid down in the newest AP Poll rankings.

KU dropped one spot to No. 9 in the rankings, while the Wildcats had a tumble of five spots to No. 12 in the list.

KU started the week on Tuesday with a win at home in the Sunflower Showdown. In a road trip to Ames, Kansas fell to the Cyclones in a lopsided 68-53 loss on Saturday.

K-State started their week with the previously mentioned loss to KU in Allen Fieldhouse. They then went home and lost on Saturday in the last minute heartbreaker to the Texas Longhorns.

KU looks to bounce back Monday night with a game at Allen Fieldhouse vs the now No. 5 ranked Texas Longhorns. K-state is back in action on Tuesday night, at home, against TCU.

Six teams from the Big 12 made the Top 25 this week. Texas at No. 5 is the highest ranked Big 12 team. The others are KU No. 9, Iowa State No. 11, K-State No. 12, Baylor No. 14, and TCU No. 17.