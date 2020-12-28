Jayhawks maintain #3 position in AP Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Men’s Basketball, 8-1, has maintained its #3 position in the AP Top 25 Poll this week, Monday, Dec. 28.

Gonzaga is #1 in the poll with a record of 7-0.

Baylor has held on to the #2 position with a record of 6-0.

Vilanova, #4, moved up one spot, as did #5 Houston. Iowa, who was ranked #4, dropped to #10.

It’s the 226th consecutive week that Kansas has been ranked in the AP Top 25, which is the most in the history of college basketball.

The Jayhawks fell to #1 Gonzaga on Nov. 26, 102-90.

Kansas will face off against #2 Baylor on Jan. 18.