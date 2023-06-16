MAYETTA (KSNT) – Comedian Jeff Dunham’s live show in northeast Kansas is officially sold out.

The comedian and ventriloquist is performing “Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled” at 7 p.m. Aug. 17, at Prairie Band Casino & Resort.

While this is the only Jeff Dunham show he will be performing in Kansas, he will be preforming live in surrounding states:

Oct. 7 – Omaha, NE

Dec. 28 – Oklahoma City

Dec. 30 – St. Louis

Prairie Band Casino & Resort is located at 12305 150th Rd. in Mayetta. You can keep tabs on other upcoming events at the resort by clicking here.