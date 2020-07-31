Jefferson Award Winner: Debbie Savage

From the 2019-2020 Honorees, a local panel of judges select one winner that will travel to the National Gala in Washington, DC. to represent Northeast Kansas. From the nationwide winners, one will be selected for a national Jefferson Award.

The Jefferson Awards engages the Partners in our communities to highlight local volunteers. The goal is to spotlight the great work they do and to inspire our community to put their service ideas into action.

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT)- In the last two years, Debbie Savage estimates she’s served around 13,000 free meals to people in her community.

The Junction City woman started the faith-based non-profit ‘Breaking Bread of JC Inc.’ two years ago as a way to help people in her community by giving out a free hot meal every Friday.

Debbie estimates she makes around 200 meals every Friday, then distributes them at the 12th Street Community Center in Junction City.

Anyone in the community is welcome to attend the organizations Friday meal giveaway, there’s no requirements or prior checks for those interested.

When Debbie first started the organization she was making all the meals in her home and paying for them out of her own pocket.

Now she relies on bakes the food at a local church and buys the food with local grants and private donations.

If you would like to learn more about the program, volunteer or donate, click HERE.