JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (KSNT) – Jefferson County 911 is experiencing technical difficulties Friday evening.

Calls to 911 will still go through, they will just be rerouted to Jackson County.

They ask that if you have a medical emergency to dial 785-863-2247 and if you have a sheriff emergency to dial 785-863-2351. To speak with the jail, dial 785-863-2914.

The problem is expected to last until midnight Friday night or later and KSNT will update when the issue is resolved.