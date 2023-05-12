Jquory Guest, an award-winning hip hop artist from the capital city, fulfilled his promise of a performance for the kids at the Topeka Performance Arts Center. The concert was a free event, and it was aimed at entertaining and inspiring the kids in attendance. The performance was promised a year ago, and Jquory Guest had been planning for it ever since.

The Topeka Performance Arts Center was packed with excited kids, all waiting for the performance of a lifetime. The anticipation in the room was palpable, and when Jquory Guest finally hit the stage, the crowd erupted in cheers. From the moment he started performing, it was clear that he was going to deliver on his promise.

Jquory Guest sang songs that had a deep meaning behind them, songs that resonated with the kids on a personal level. Whether the kids were dealing with mental health problems, physical health problems, or anything else, Jquory wanted them to know that they were not alone. He encouraged the kids to sing along with him, to be a part of the performance, and they did not disappoint.

The concert was a huge success, and the kids loved every minute of it. The kids were up and jumping, and they cheered Jquory Guest on throughout the entire performance.

After the concert, Jquory Guest spoke to reporters about his experience, and he was clearly touched by the response from the kids. “I really don’t have much words for it,” he said. “Just the reactions I have got from the kids afterward and to know I put my money where my mouth is and fulfilled this promise that I made to them a year ago, that gives me all the fulfillment in the world.”

Jquory Guest wasn’t the only one who thought the performance was great. The kids in attendance had a great time, and they were thrilled to be a part of something so special.

“Its just amazing to see how many people came, I didn’t know it was going to be that many people. They were up jumping and out of their seats at the front of the stage going like yea JQ” said Shawnee Heights student Aiden Rathbun.

The concert was a free event, but Jquory Guest is accepting donations for his new after-school program and ministry, No Chain Fellowship. If you want to donate, you can Cashapp @nochainfellowship or Venmo @nochainministry.