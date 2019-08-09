Judge allows former KU football coach’s lawsuit to proceed

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A federal judge has ruled former Kansas football coach David Beaty’s lawsuit against the school will proceed.

Federal Judge Kathryn Vratil declined a motion from the university to dismiss the lawsuit on Thursday.

Beaty sued Kansas in March. He alleges breach of contract and claims he’s owed $3 million. Beaty was fired in November after posting a 6-42 record in nearly four seasons.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Kansas spokeswoman Erinn Barcomb-Peterson says the university still believes Beaty’s court filings contain misstatements and false claims.

Kansas officials have said they are withholding the money pending an NCAA investigation into possible rules violations.

Beaty’s lawyers have said the former coach is unaware of any violations of NCAA rules during his tenure.

