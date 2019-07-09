July 4 weekend by the numbers: KHP releases activity report

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol released its Independence Day Holiday Activity Report Tuesday afternoon.

The reporting period ran from 6:00 p.m. July 3 to 11:59 p.m. July 7 and tracked DUI arrests, speed and seat belt citations, DUI related crashes and motorist assists.

KHP reported giving 1,131 speeding citations, 247 seat belt citations, made 28 DUI arrests, and 1,151 motorist assists.

They also responded to one fatal accident over the holiday weekend.

Numbers were overall consistent with those from previous years, with the only increases seen in DUI arrests and seat belt citations.