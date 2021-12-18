Junction City community battles life without water

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT)– Almost three full days after the large wind storm that ran through Kansas took place, and many parts of Junction City are still without water.

The water treatment plant’s basement filled with water after the third-party that runs the plant decided to switch on the generator for power the day of the wind storm.

Now, after working day and night, the city is starting to see progress and some parts are now gaining access to water. But, this did not come at little cost to the community.

Quinten Call is a father of seven and lives in Junction City with his family. He said that it was very difficult having no power or water for almost a day and a half.

“We had to go get buckets of water from the neighboring town in Milford, Kansas to flush our toilets,” Call said.

Thankfully, he said he woke up to go to work at 7 a.m. and his water was running.

“It’s the little things that you take for granted, it was definitely an ordeal.”

The city released a statement that they will continue to be in a boil water advisory for another two to three days. As for an update on the status of the water treatment plant, they said they have workers moving to get it back up and running around the clock, and that the tank on Spruce Street is starting to fill up.