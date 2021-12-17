Junction City facing community crisis

JUNCTION CITY, KS (KSNT) – City officials are ‘optimistic’ that water services will be restored tonight in Junction City.

The water plant in Junction City has been out of commission since Wednesday night’s storm which knocked out power across much of Kansas and parts of Missouri.

In the latest press release from Geary County Emergency Services, they said that workers were attempting to start the pumps at the Water Treatment Plant and that the Junction City Fire Department would be opening up fire hydrants around the city to release air from the system.

Residents will still be required to boil water as an advisory will be in effect through Monday or Tuesday of next week. Water is still available at water buffalo stations from Fort Riley at 1025 S. Washington St. until 5:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17.

Water cases will be available later tonight at the Old Junction City High School located on the 900 block of N. Eisenhower Dr. until supplies are depleted. Beginning at 6:00 p.m., cases of water will be self-served. Residents are advised to only take one to two cases to allow everyone to get some.

Officers will be at the Old High School to ensure that the situation remains safe. A total of 15 pallets of water will be on site, each with 72 cases of water were distributed by USD 475 volunteers and Junction City Police Officers. If you are homebound or quarantined and need bottled water, message Geary County Emergency Management on Facebook from 5 to 8 p.m. for case delivery.

A Burn Ban will still be in effect tomorrow as water supplies are low and high winds are expected. If you have debris from the storm such as tree limbs, take them to the Geary County Land Fill which will be open for trees and brush from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Geary County Residents who are still without power are encouraged to go to JC Naz at 1025 S. Washington St. or 12th Street Community Center at 1002 W. 12th St. JC Naz is open 24 hours while 12th Street Community Center is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To tune in to the latest repair efforts and get in contact with Junction City officials, go to click here.

Further updates will be made here later in the evening.