MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Junction City man apprehended in the 1100 block of Moro Street in Manhattan is facing multiple charges and a $300,000 bond after being arrested on a Geary County warrant.

Marvin Gatewood, 22, was arrested in Manhattan on April 8 just before 12:30 a.m.

According to the Riley County Police Department, Gatewood faces charges of attempted aggravated criminal sodomy, attempted rape, aggravated burglary, aggravated sexual battery, criminal restraint, and battery.

Gatewood was taken to the Geary County Jail.