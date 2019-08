JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Junction City Police found more than just drugs during a drug bust today, they found a baby alligator.

JCPD posted on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon that Lieutenant Odell wrangled a gator while assisting the Drug Operations Group as they served a search warrant.

Lt. Odell named the gator Flash-bang before turning it over to the Milford Nature Center, as it is against city ordinance to have alligators inside the city limits.