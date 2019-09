JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Junction City Police Department is trying to locate Daquane Brooks after his family has not seen him for a month.

JCPD posted on Facebook Friday morning that Brooks’ family has not heard from him in over a month, which is very unusual for him.

They ask that anyone with information contact them so they can check on his welfare.