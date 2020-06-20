Juneteenth Celebration held in Manhattan’s City Park

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – As the sun set in Manhattan’s City Park Friday night, people gathered to celebrate Juneteenth and to recognize those who have lost their lives to police brutality across the country.

“It’s a lot people here who have a lot of heart and who care about other people who don’t neccesarily have things in common with them. It just makes me feel proud to live here in Manhattan,” said community organizer, Teresa Parks.

Supporters said the community has showed up in big ways for the Black Lives Matter Movement. The celebration on Friday marked the second event that day. The community held a celebration and march on Friday morning at Triangle Park .

“I think events like this are very important especially in smaller towns in middle America and so I’m really proud of Manhattan for doing this type of thing,” said Kelly Neel who lives in Manhattan.

People of all ages helped make the event a success on Friday. Julia Wilson, a student at Kansas State University, was one of the organizers.

“There’s a bunch going on in the world right now, and I think it’s really important to show the support even in more rural areas,” Wilson said.

With people wearing masks, they held flashlights in the air for eight minutes and 48 seconds in silence to pay recoginition to George Floyd.

People hold flashlights at a Juneteenth Celebration in Manhattan’s City Park. Photo: Noah Ochsner KSNT

The entire day the message stayed the same for supporters, there is more work to be done, even in Manhattan, Kansas.