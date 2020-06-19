Juneteenth celebration march held in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – As the sun began to rise in Manhattan on Friday morning and the rain stopped for a moment, people began to gather at Triangle Park in Aggieville for a Juneteenth celebration. It’s probably a holiday you may have never heard of, or celebrated, but that is exactly what organizers were striving for today, recognition of a holiday that typically goes unnoticed.

“Juneteenth is actually something that has been widespread in the African American community for awhile, July 4th has never really been our Independence Day…1775 did not apply to us. We did not (become) free it was almost another 100 years, so that is what we celebrate…when those last slaves in Texas were finally notified and we were all finally free” said community organizer Teresa Parks.

Teresa lead the celebration which started around 9 a.m. Community members also heard from Dr. Bryan Samuel, the Chief Diversity Officer at Kansas State University, who shared his personal experience of losing his own father to police brutality. “In 1977 the police shot my father and did so because he ran, no other crime, other than running from the police and that struck a chord in me at the young age of 7 years of life and for years and years and years I was traumatized by that” Samuel said.

The people gathered at Triangle Park then marched down the sidewalk of Manhattan Avenue to City Park where people of all ages, wearing masks and keeping their distance, walked together chanting for peace.

Although the focus has been national, some see whats happening in Manhattan, Kansas as a sign of hope and change in an election year. “There are allies now of different races together and this is really a turning point for Riley County and for our country and I hope that when election night comes those who are elected represent the values that this country needs to be able to move forward” said Fanny Fang, who is also a candidate for the Riley County Commission.

Organizers also say there will be a silent “flashlight vigil” in City Park at 7 p.m. Friday night. They will be recognizing George Floyd and other black Americans who have lost their lives to police brutality. KSNT News will have a crew at the event.