Junior Achievement celebrates a century of learning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local organization is celebrating a huge milestone. Junior Achievement of Kansas is celebrating the organization’s 100th birthday with a party in downtown Topeka on Friday.

Junior Achievement was started in 1919 in Springfield, Massachusetts. The organization partners with local schools to teach kids financial literacy, entrepreneurship and workplace readiness.

The birthday party will be at 712 Innovations at 712 S. Kansas Ave in downtown Topeka from 4 pm to 7 pm on Friday. There will be cupcakes and wine. Everyone is welcome to attend.