Junior League launches Little Black Dress initiative to fight poverty

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Junior League of Topeka is asking people to wear the same outfit five days in a row to fight poverty.

The advocacy campaign is called the “Little Black Dress” initiative.

It’s meant to shine a light on the lack of resources, diminished confidence and other lasting effects on the professional opportunities that wearing the same outfit can have on women.

17% of children under the age of five live below the poverty line. That’s the highest rate for any age group in Topeka and Shawnee County.

