Jury finds 83-year-old man guilty in Topeka murder case

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A jury has determined that the man charged with the murder of a Topeka father is guilty on Friday.

Anthony Darcy, 83, was found guilty of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated endangering a child after he shot Snyder multiple times in front of Snyder’s son in May of 2017.

The jury worked to determine this week if he was justified in the killing, as Darcy claimed he shot Snyder in self-defense.

Prosecutors said the shooting happened after Darcy sold his house to Snyder on Craigslist.

Court documents indicate Snyder and Darcy had disagreements on the terms of the lease.

The day he died, Snyder had planned to get measurements inside the home when Darcy pulled a gun on him in front of his eight-year-old son.

During the trial, Darcy, Snyder’s 10-year-old son, and Snyder’s girlfriend testified. The 911 call Darcy made shortly after Snyder’s death and the body camera footage from the responding police officer were presented to the court as well.

His sentencing will take place in November.