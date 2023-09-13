Dustin Kelley has been charged in relation to the death of a 16-month-old child in Topeka. (Photo Courtesy/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A jury trial is scheduled for the man accused of Topeka’s first homicide of 2023.

Dustin Kelley had an arraignment hearing Tuesday, Sept. 13, and pleaded not guilty to all charges in this case, according to the Shawnee County District Court. A jury trial is set to start on April 29, 2024. Kelley faces the following charges:

Murder in the 1st degree

Abuse of a child

Aggravated endangering a child

Kelley is accused of killing 1-year-old Jackson Tilton, the first homicide in Topeka of 2023. Topeka police said it was notified of a child abuse case on Jan. 4 when the child was receiving treatment at the hospital. Tilton died on Jan. 8 and Kelley was arrested four days later, according to police.