K-State, American Heart Association celebrate Bill Snyder’s Lifetime Achievement Award

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Legendary K-State football coach Bill Snyder has been out of the game for a year, but he’s still picking up awards.

Snyder was recently named the recipient of the Paul “Bear” Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award.

Bryant died of a heart attack in 1983. In the years following his death, Bryant’s family began working with the American Heart Association to honor his legacy. They did so by creating the Bryant awards.

The Bryant awards honor coaches who show heart on and off the field, while also bringing awareness to heart disease.

To celebrate Snyder’s award, K-State and the American Heart Association teamed up to put on the Honor Our Coach with Heart event Sunday afternoon at the K-State Alumni Center. KSNT evening anchor Jace Mills was one of the emcees for the event. It consisted of heart-related activities and games, a performance from the K-State pep band, several guest speakers and a speech from Bill Snyder himself.

Snyder even read his children’s book Take it from Me to kids at the event.

During his career, Snyder earned five national coach of the year awards and seven conference coach of the year awards.

So, what does Bill Snyder consider the keys to his success?

“Number one, it’s just be who you are,” said Snyder. “Number two, I think it’s extremely important to be able to truly define what it is you desire to achieve in your life and then have a process about how you’re going to achieve that. Then of course the hard work and the discipline it takes and perseverance it takes to carry out that mission.”