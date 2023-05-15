MANHATTAN (KSNT)- Kansas State University is celebrating the start of construction on its new Agronomy Research and Innovation Center. The university has raised more than $80 million for this project and hopes it will set them apart as one of the best agriculture colleges in the country.

The center will allow K-State researchers to do more in-depth testing to develop innovations to modernize agriculture.

Leaders from across the state were in attendance today, and the Agronomy Department head was especially excited about what this may mean to the university as a whole.

“For too long we have been working as agronomists or soil scientists, or remote sensing, or irrigation scientists,” said Raj Khosla, the head of K-State’s Agronomy department. “This will bring all of those people together for us to create solutions that farmers can take and implement it on their fields.”

The construction will begin as soon as possible, and they are currently expected to be fully operational in the spring of 2025.