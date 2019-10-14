K-State celebrates Indigenous People’s Day

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Around 800 people came to the K-State Union for the university’s Indigenous People’s Day celebration. People got to attend lectures and discussions led by Natives. They even got to watch movies that depicted Indigenous People’s culture in different landscapes.

“Personally it feels great because so many times we’re misrepresented in media or basically left out of history or conversations and conversations now like the pipeline,” said Lawrence High student Jojo Blakwood.

The program was open to anyone to participate.

CLICK HERE if you would like to watch the live stream of the event.