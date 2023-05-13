The last of Kansas State’s class of spring 2023 graduated this weekend.

While some students walked on May 6th, most went through ceremonies this weekend including students majoring in business, education, architecture, or science.

While every student has a plan, and almost everyone’s is different…each student is optimistic about their options after K-State.

“I feel like I’ve met a lot of people that helped me take steps that will benefit me in the future,” Magi Osterhaus, a graduate, said.

Congratulations to this latest group of Wildcats.