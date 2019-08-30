K-State fans celebrate Purple Power Play, football season kickoff

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Valerie Harper, who scored guffaws, stole hearts and busted TV taboos as the brash, self-deprecating Rhoda Morgenstern on back-to-back hit sitcoms in the 1970s, has died.

Longtime family friend Dan Watt confirmed Harper died Friday, adding the family wasn't immediately releasing any further details. She had been battling cancer for years, and her husband said recently he had been advised to put her in hospice care.