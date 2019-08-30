K-State fans celebrate Purple Power Play, football season kickoff

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University kicked off their football season with their annual Purple Power Play event on Thursday night.
New coach Chris Kleiman will take the stage alongside the Wildcats.
Organizers say they expect about 3,000 to 4,000 people at Thursday night’s kickoff.
Here’s Thursday night’s schedule:
- 6:00-7:15 Groove 42
- 7:30-7:55 Washington Dance Studio
- 7:55-8:05 Band Marches into Park from North Park Entrance
- 8:05-8:20 K-State Band Pep Rally
- 8:20- Coach Hughes & Baseball Team speak, followed by Coach Klieman & Football Team
The festivities continue Friday night with the following events:
- 6:00-7:15 Six Mile Creek
- 7:30-7:55 Bates Dance Studio
- 7:45-8:00 (Band Marches into Park from North Park Entrance)
- 8:05-8:20 K-State Band Pep Rally
- 8:20- Coach Mittie & Women’s Basketball Team speak followed by Coach Smith and Tennis. Following will be Coach Weber and Men’s Basketball