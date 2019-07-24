K-State cutting budget and positions

Editor’s Note: This article originally reported K-State had implemented a hiring freeze after a spokesman told KSNT News the university is not filling open positions. The university later clarified some open positions will be filled.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State is making difficult cuts and after a tuition hike was recently rejected by the Kansas Board of regents.

University spokesman Jeff Morris said they’re being forced to adjust spending because of a dip in enrollment. They were hoping the Board of Regents would approve a tuition increase to offset that cost, but that didn’t happen.

Now they’re making a 4.3% cut to their 2020 budget. They’re doing that in part by cutting positions, potentially laying off some employees and cutting budgets in various departments.

“(Students) may have a little bit larger classes. In some cases, there may not be a section that they necessarily want to take exactly when they want to take it.” Morris said. “But we really try to mitigate that effect for students. Because the goal is that’s got to be our priority. We really take care of the students first and then do what we have to on the back end of the operation.”

K-State is also working to increase enrollment and especially focusing on attracting out of state students.