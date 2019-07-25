K-State is not in hiring freeze but will implement budget cuts

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University is making budget cuts after seeing a recent drop in enrollment.

The Board of Regents rejected their proposed tuition hike and now changes are being made in the budget.

After speaking with the Director of Communications, Jeff Morris, on Tuesday, it was understood that a hiring freeze would be implemented. He clarified today that this was not the case.

“We did not intend to mislead, there are open positions that will not be filled, there are others that will,” Morris said. “But there is no freeze.”

He went on to say that departments might cut positions to meet their budget limitations.