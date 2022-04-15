MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The latest data from the Kansas Board of Regents, the body that governs the six state universities, is shining some light on Kansas State University’s statistics. It shows K-State is the best among state universities in Kansas when it comes to completing a degree.

K-State has the highest retention rate for freshman to sophomore students and, according to the university, it has a retention rate of 86.1% and a six-year graduation rate of 67.2%.

K-State’s 86.1% student retention rate is the highest systemwide among Kansas Regents institutions, which includes the six state universities, Washburn University, 19 community colleges and seven technical colleges.

The university also reported in a press release that its degrees pay off, citing statistics that 97% of the university’s 2020-21 graduates found a job within six months of graduation.