TOPEKA (KSNT)- K-State men’s basketball landed at Manhattan Regional Airport earlier today after their Elite Eight loss to Florida Atlantic on Saturday. However, they weren’t alone in the terminal.

A sea of purple greeted the team with cheers and chants. Kansas State alumni and fans showed their support to a team who was projected to finish last in the Big-12 conference before the season started.

Edgar Gonzalez, a longtime Wildcat fan, pointed to the team’s brotherhood as a reason for its success.

“It comes down to the university, we are a family and they instilled that both on the court and off it,” Gonzalez said.

Chants of “Tang” was a popular sound in the terminal. They referred to Jerome Tang, the Wildcats’ head coach.

Tang has just two returning players from the 2022 season, and will be a candidate for coach of the year after leading his team to a 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament, and an Elite Eight berth.