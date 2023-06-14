MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State relief pitcher Tyson Neighbors is getting noticed nationally for his outstanding 2023 spring season.

On Wednesday, Neighbors was named a First Team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers’ Association.

This is his second All-American honor after he received Third Team recognition earlier this month, according to a press release.

The sophomore RHP went 5-1 with a 1.85 earned run average as his opponents hit .135 against him, allowing just 16 walks in 48 2/3 innings.

He is the sixth Wildcat in program history to receive first-team All-American honors from any publication. He’s the first to do so since 2011.