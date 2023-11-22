MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball needed a pick-me-up following a defeat to Miami at the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship.

The Wildcats did just that, taking care of business with a 100-56 victory over Central Arkansas.

The game started with a David N’Guessan layup and the ‘Cats never looked back. Eight minutes into the game, K-State found itself with a 29-7 lead.

Freshman Macaleab Rich already has a reputation for his high-flying dunks. With under a minute remaining in the first half, Rich came in from out of bounds for a wild put-back dunk, helping K-State to a 49-22 lead at the break.

The second half resembled the first, with K-State outpacing Central Arkansas for the remainder of the of the game.

With 1:16 to play, Rich made a layup to get the Wildcats to 100 points, the first time crossing the century mark this season.

Arthur Kaluma led the team in scoring with 20. As a whole, K-State recorded 63 rebounds, the team’s most in a single game since 2003.

The win moves K-State’s record to 4-2. K-State hosts Oral Roberts on Tuesday, Nov. 28.