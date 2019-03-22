K-State understands importance of seizing opportunity in NCAA Tournament

K-State opens the NCAA Tournament Friday against UC-Irvine and no matter who you are this tournament is about seizing the opportunity.

“The NCAA Tournament is special and our coach said it in his press conference, whether you’ve been here once or you get to come every year is different. You get to play different teams,“ said Kansas State Athletic Director Gene Taylor.

This year is truly special because of the senior class.

“They came in a time where our program was a little down and coach Weber was fairly new, and he had to kind of turnover the team with these 3 seniors or 4 seniors, and they got us back on the track of going to the NCAA Tournaments,“ said Taylor.

The Cats will likely be without Dean Wade in the tournament, but no one is going to make that an excuse.

“They understand how to adjust. It’s unfortunate for Dean. He’s a heck of a young man, a heck of a player, we’re a much different team with him than without him, but it gives a lot of credit to those players to adjust and to stay focused and keep trying to move the program forward,“ said Taylor.

“It’s not just about the seniors going out with a bang, it’s about the juniors, the freshman, the sophomores, trying to leave their legacy or build their legacy as they come up playing with a K-State jersey on,“ added senior Barry Brown.

“Either we execute and do what we’re supposed to do, or we beat ourselves. I don’t think anybody really beats us, so we do what we’re supposed to do and play K-State men’s basketball and of course we made a good run last year and I feel like we’re a lot better than the team we were last year. We just gotta be ourselves,“ said sophomore guard Cartier Diarra.