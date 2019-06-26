K-State women’s basketball adds transfer Harris

Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie has solidified the 2019-20 roster with the addition of graduate transfer Angela Harris. Harris will have one season of eligibility with the Wildcats.

Harris joins an incoming freshmen class that includes: Emma Chapman (Columbia, Missouri), Emilee Ebert (Frankfort, Kansas) and Jada Thorpe (Chicago, Illinois).

“I like Angela’s ability to impact the game both offensively and defensively,” said Mittie about K-State’s newest backcourt addition “She can play both guard spots with her ability to distribute and score. She and her family are great fits for our program.”

Harris, a 5’6” guard from Cypress, Texas, joins K-State after playing three seasons at Houston. During her three seasons with the Cougars, Harris was a two-time All-American Athletic Conference (AAC) Third Team selection (2016-17 and 2017-18) and garnered AAC All-Freshman Team honors in 2016-17.

In 93 career games with Houston, Harris piled up 1,083 points, 281 assists, 280 rebounds and 216 steals. She ranked 24th in Houston’s women’s basketball history for career points, 13th for career assists and sixth for career steals. She was the fourth player in Cougar history with 1,000 or more points and 200 or more assists, rebounds and steals.

Harris boosted her career point total from beyond the arc, as she knocked down 185 three-pointers. She ranked third in Houston’s history for career 3-point field goals made.

Last season, Harris averaged 9.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.3 steals. She led Houston in assists (88), steals and three-point field goal attempts (207). Harris scored in double figures in 15 of 30 games. She ranked second in the AAC in steals per game, 15th in assists and 24th in scoring.

In the 2017-18 season, Harris averaged 14.9 points, 3.6 assists and 2.9 steals. Harris boosted her scoring production from her freshman to sophomore season by 4.9 points per game. She ranked 12th in the AAC in scoring and 11th in assists.

While notching 14.9 points per game, Harris was 85-of-240 (.354) from beyond the arc. Her 85 connections from 3-point range ranked third in the AAC and 45th in the nation.

Defensively, Harris pocketed 93 steals to lead the AAC and rank 15th in the nation. Her 2.9 steals also paced the AAC and ranked 16th in the nation in steals per game.

In her freshman season, Harris tallied 10.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals. She ended the season ranked among the top-10 among Houston’s freshman records in 12 statistical categories including total points (309), scoring average, field goals made and attempted (109-of-290), three-point field goals made, attempted and percentage (52-of-177; .294), free throw percentage (.765), assists and assists per game (79; 2.5), steals (54), games played, minutes played and minutes played per game.

For the 2019-20 season, Kansas State returns nine letter winners led by the trio of senior Peyton Williams, junior Rachel Ranke and sophomore Christianna Carr. The nine returning letter winners were responsible for 70 percent of K-State’s scoring and almost 65 percent of the team’s rebounding in the 2018-19 season.

Courtesy: K-State Athletics