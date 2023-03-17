MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State University (K-State) women’s basketball team beat Wichita State University (WSU) 90-56 in the first round of the WNIT Thursday at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Shockers ended their season 18-15 overall, with a first postseason appearance in eight years.

Curtessia Dean made nine of 21 shots, scoring a collegiate career-high of 22 points for WSU. She had seven rebounds.

Trajata Colbert got four points and six rebounds.

Just 10 minutes in, WSU trailed behind the cats 19-12. In the first quarter, WSU made five out of 18 shots. KSU had made three three-pointers.

In the final 2:49 of the first quarter, the shockers failed to score any points.

Just 1:16 into the second quarter, Keitha Adams was forced to take a timeout when K-State got a lead in the double digits with back-to-back possessions.

The Wildcats went on to score more on the Shockers, as they went 24-11 in the remainder of the quarter.

This is where Dean scored over half, or 13, of her points. The team had seven of their nine turnovers this quarter.

At halftime, the score was 43-23, with K-State up.

In the third quarter, Kansas State had over a five-minute 18-2 run.

Wichita State shot 27.8% from the field, this season’s worst. They made five of 28 from beyond the arc.

Kansas State made eleven three-pointers and shot just under 50% from the field.

In the second half, K-State led by as many as 47 points.

“I’ll just say we played really well. We obviously did some really good things I liked. I liked our attitude coming out of the gates. I thought we started defensively. I can tell early that our group was locked into the little things that we had talked about. Pace got to where we wanted it, and then I thought it was really just about them making the right reads and staying active and staying on the attack, which for the most part they did,” K-State Head Coach Jeff Mittie said.