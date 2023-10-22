MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Serena Sundell is entering year three with the ‘Cats.

The point guard from Maryville, Mo. has known nothing other than making major impacts since she arrived in Manhattan. Year three under Jeff Mittie will also be year three in the starting lineup.

Sundell talked with 27 Sports Anchor Lainey Gerber at Big 12 Media Day ahead of the 2023-24 season.

“I feel confident,” she said. “I feel like the experience I’ve had has put me in a really good spot to be a leader to this team and be a point guard who can be consistent vocally and emotionally and physically. There’s just so many aspects that I feel like I am leaps and bounds ahead of where I was coming in as a freshman and that’s a good feeling to have.

