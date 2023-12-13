WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Back on Nov. 27, First Lady Jill Biden revealed the 2023 Christmas decorations of the White House. This year’s theme is “Magic, Wonder, and Joy.”

The first lady had an army of 300 talented people to decorate. That number includes three Kansans who helped deck the halls of the most famous house in the world.

Decorating the White House for Christmas is a huge production. It was a chance of a lifetime for Mindy Shubert Geist.

“I really wanted it this year,” she said.

Geist, who runs her own interior design business in Edmond, Oklahoma, says she last applied to be a White House decorator four or five years ago. Then, in 2020, she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“One of my first thoughts that day was, oh my gosh, I’m a Christmas person, and this may be my last Christmas. And, oh my gosh, that’s the last Christmas I’ll have with my kids. Thanks to the Lord, everything went fine with chemo and the cancer and all of that, and I’m like, this is the year. I’m doing it this year,” said Geist.

She applied again this fall, and after being selected and passing background checks, she was accepted, along with Caleb and Lacie Stewart of Salina.

“There were only like 15 or 16 of us. I think we were one of the smaller teams, and I think they told us that was because we were assigned to the West Wing of the White House,” said Caleb. “So, we got to decorate the Palm Room, the Oval Office, the Vice President’s Office, the Roosevelt Room, the Cabinet Room, and the Chief of Staff’s office.”

“Our team leader was like, this is a big deal. I’ve been doing this for seven years. I’ve never even been in the West Wing. So, this is a huge deal,” said Geist. “And it was a different vibe while we’re working on that side. You know, there’s a lot of action and excitement and people and things everywhere in the main White House, but when we get on to that side, it’s just pretty toned down.”

After decorating was complete, the volunteers were allowed to take photos of all the ornaments, Christmas trees, displays and more. However, no one was allowed to take photos inside the West Wing.

Geist and the Stewarts were assigned to decorate fireplace mantles and hang wreaths. They were inside the White House, immersed in over 200 years of history, for 10 and a half hours a day through the week of Thanksgiving.

“Well, I’m an art and architecture nerd, so that was cool. Like just seeing the art that’s there,” said Geist.

“Yeah, I do really like history. And so I did a little bit of research, you know, about the White House before I went just so I could know some of the things that happened in those different rooms,” said Caleb.

Geist may live in Oklahoma, but she grew up in Plainville.

“Plainville’s just one of those great places where everyone’s celebrated. Everyone’s supported, and so, I wouldn’t expect anything less than my hometown people to be happy and excited for me,” she said.

Caleb is an English teacher at Salina South High School. His wife, Lacie, teaches third grade.

“It was a true honor to be a part of it. You know, just two teachers from Salina. We got to be working alongside professional decorators, professional designers, professional florists,” said Caleb.

Geist was filled with the magic of Christmas every day she worked in the White House.

“Every morning was like Christmas morning, and I’m seven years old. It was like, ‘Oh my gosh, here we are. What’s gonna happen today?'” Geist said.

After the decorations were all in place, the volunteers had an opportunity to listen to remarks by the First Lady. Then they each had the opportunity to have their picture taken with her.

2023 White House decorations by the numbers: