Kansas 2-year-old drowns in pool after crawling through dog door

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police say they’re investigating the “accidental death” of a 2-year-old boy, who drowned in southeast Wichita.

In a statement to the press, WPD said they responded to a drowning call in the 2200 block of South Linden at 11:30 Saturday morning.

When officers arrived, the boy was unresponsive after being pulled from a swimming pool. He died at the scene.

WPD says the investigation revealed the boy and his parents were temporarily staying at the home for the residents. The boy crawled through a dog door and fell into the pool.

The boy was found by his father, who pulled the child out of the pool and began “life-saving techniques.”

The WPD is continuing its investigation, but said that it offers thoughts and prayers to all those involved in the tragic incident.