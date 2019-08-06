Kansas AG appoints Meier-Hummel as Youth Suicide Prevention Coordinator

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Tuesday Gina Meier-Hummer will be the first Kansas Youth Suicide Prevention Coordinator. This position was created by the Legislature in May to implement recommendations of the Youth Suicide Prevention Task Force.

“Gina will give the serious problem of the rising rate of youth suicide the attention it requires,” Schmidt said. “I’m confident her leadership and implementation of the task force’s recommendations can begin to change the trend line so the number of youth suicides in Kansas stops increasing and instead begins to decline. I look forward to working with her in this effort.”

Meier-Hummel was previously the Secretary of the Kansas Department for Children and Families from November 2017 to January 2019.

She’ll serve in a part-time capacity as Kansas Youth Suicide Prevention Coordinator starting Tuesday. Schmidt said other employees in the Attorney General’s office will support the suicide-prevention work as needed.