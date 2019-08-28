Kansas AG: DACA program cannot lawfully exist

FILE – In this Oct. 18, 2018 file photo, the U.S. Supreme Court is seen at near sunset in Washington. Dozens of legal briefs supporting fired funeral director Aimee Stephens at the Supreme Court use “she” and “her” to refer to the transgender woman. So does the appeals court ruling in favor of Stephens that held that workplace discrimination against transgender people is illegal under federal civil rights law. But in more than 110 pages urging the Supreme Court to reverse that decision, the Trump administration and the funeral home where Stephens worked avoid those gender pronouns. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt spoke out in support of the winding down of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program.

Schmidt spoke to the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday about the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to wind down the DACA policy.

“DACA recipients, who were brought to the United States as children, are a sympathetic group with significant public support, and I continue to believe Congress should address their unique circumstance,” Schmidt said. “But in the absence of congressional action, no president – of either political party – has the unilateral authority to rewrite or suspend the law. By purporting to create DACA by executive action, President Obama established the cruel illusion of a program that in fact cannot lawfully exist, and in the process, his unilateral action short-circuited congressional negotiations toward permanent immigration reform. The U.S. Supreme Court should make clear that it is not illegal to cease operating a federal program that was unlawfully created in the first place. Perhaps certainty from the nation’s highest court will finally give Congress the will to fix our broken immigration system.”

After the 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that invalidated an expansion of DACA and Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents, the DHS decided that DACA was unlawful and moved to wind it down.

In the legal brief filed today, Schmidt along with 11 other state attorneys general and the governor of Mississippi, asked the Supreme Court to rule that the DACA program could be rescinded because it was not legally created in the first place.