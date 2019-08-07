Kansas attorney general asks Netflix to cut tobacco screen time

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas attorney general has joined in Wednesday morning in calling on Netflix and other video streamers to cut back depictions of tobacco use.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced he’s joined 42 others in the National Association of Attorneys General to fight smoking screen time. They sent letters to 13 streaming giants including Netflix, Apple, Amazon and Disney asking to “open a dialogue… regarding protecting children from content with tobacco imagery.”

The industry has, perhaps unwittingly, given countless children the key to a Pandora’s box of tobacco imagery. National Association of Attorneys General

The letters to the big 13 come after Netflix announced it would curb depictions of smoking. A report from Truth Initiative pointed a finger at the streaming giant’s series “Stranger Things” for a rise in tobacco imagery in the 2016-2017 season.

The Center for Disease Control also reported a rise from 2.1 million to 3.6 million middle and high schoolers using e-cigarettes fro 2017 to 2018.

The letters from the attorneys general go on to request several anti-tobacco policies: