Kansas bringing back Johnson & Johnson vaccines

FILE – In this Thursday, April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sits on a table at a pop up vaccinations site the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, in the Staten Island borough of New York. The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced that Kansas will resume distributing the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following an announcement on April 23 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration encouraging resumption of the vaccine.

“Today, Kansas will resume administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “After a brief pause and a thorough review, the CDC and FDA have determined the vaccine is safe and effective. Whether it’s the Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer or Moderna, I strongly encourage every Kansan to get vaccinated as soon as they can.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused after a very small percentage of women developed adverse side effects that included blood clots and low platelets, also known as thrombosis-thrombocytopenia syndrome.

“The federal government will continue studying links between the vaccine and the rare blood clotting disorder,” Kelly said. “Those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should contact their health care provider if they have any symptoms and report any illness to the VAERS Reporting System.”

To visit the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, click here: https://vaers.hhs.gov.