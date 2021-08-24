Kansas can enforce COVID-inspired limits on officials’ power

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled that at least for now, the state can enforce a law that allows people who oppose mask requirements or restrictions on public gatherings to challenge them in court and obtain a ruling within 10 days.

The court issued a stay Tuesday allowing enforcement of the law while it considers the Republican attorney general’s appeal of a lower court’s ruling striking down the law.

The Republican-led Legislature enacted the law in March to restrict the power of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and county officials during emergencies.

The high court’s ruling could discourage counties from imposing mask mandates to deal with the two-month surge in COVID-19 cases tied to the delta variant.