Kansas child in critical condition after near-drowning

DEBRY, Kan. (KSNT) – Derby City officials confirm a near-drowning of a 9-year-old girl in Derby, Kansas. The girl is reported to be in critical condition.

The incident occurred Thursday night at Rock River Rapids Aquatic Park in Derby.

Lifeguards performed a water rescue after identifying a swimmer in distress inside the pool.

The girl was transported to a Wichita hospital by Sedgwick County EMS in critical condition.

The Derby Recreation Commission says there have been no serious incidents at Rock River Rapids since it opened in 2004.

City Manager Kathy Sexton says the park will open as scheduled today at 12:30 p.m. for the public swim. Sexton also says staff is receiving assistance and counseling to deal with this tragic situation.