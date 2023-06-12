KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have some legendary players going into a legendary category.

Chiefs players Albert Lewis and Jim Marsalis were inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame this weekend.

Lewis attended Grambling State University and was a third-round pick for the Chiefs in 1983. He went on to play 11 seasons for the Chiefs, where he was selected for two All-Pro teams and four Pro Bowls.

The 6’2 cornerback was one of the tallest and fastest defensive backs of his era, and it helped him to collect 555 tackles, 38 interceptions, seven forced fumbles and 4.5 sacks for Kansas City.

After the Chiefs, Lewis played five years for the Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders and finished his career at 38 years old with 832 tackles, 42 interceptions and 12.5 sacks.

The Mansfield, Louisiana native was named to the Chiefs 25-Year All-Time Team in 1987 and was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 2007.

Marsalis was a 1969 first-round draft pick out of Tennessee A&I (now Tennessee State) and played seven seasons for the Chiefs.

The 5’11 corner is in rare company by winning an AFL Championship in 1969 and a Super Bowl right after that in 1970 with Kansas City.

He was named the Pro Football Weekly Defensive Rookie of the Year for his performance that season.

The Pascagoula, Mississippi native was also an All-Pro and a two-time Pro Bowler while garnering 14 interceptions and six fumble recoveries with the Chiefs before getting one more interception with his lone year with the New Orleans Saints in 1977.