KANSAS CITY, Mo. —The Kansas City Chiefs will kick off the 2023 season against the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Here it is…



NFL KICKOFF 2023. 🗣



📺: 2023 NFL Schedule Release — Tonight 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/Eo8WQvO8eZ — NFL (@NFL) May 11, 2023

As part of the season kick-off festivities the team will unveil a new Super Bowl LVII Championship banner and have a brief on-field presentation during pregame.

Ahead of the league’s release of the 2023-24 season schedule, the Chiefs have dropped details about planned matchups on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

The NFL has also announced that the defending Super Bowl Champs will take on the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, later this fall.

The full NFL schedule for the 2023-24 season is expected to be released at 7 p.m. Thursday. Single-game tickets for the Chiefs 2023 season will go on sale Friday, May 12.