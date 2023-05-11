KANSAS CITY, Mo. —While the full 2023 NFL season schedule isn’t expected to be released until Thursday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs have been dropping hints about some of their 2023 season games on social media.

The defending Super Bowl Champions are set to take on the Los Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day. The Chiefs and Raiders will kick-off at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25 at noon.

Ho-ho-home for the holidays 🎄 pic.twitter.com/KmtyI0kiTY — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 11, 2023

New Year’s Eve will be a rematch of the AFC Championship as the Chiefs face off against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31.

Chiefs Kingdom will also see the team on a national stage later this fall. The NFL announced Wednesday the Chiefs will play the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 5.