KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city comes a step closer to dedicating $15 million in funding to help prepare for the 2026 World Cup.

Members of the city council’s Transportation, Infrastructure, and Operations committee passed an ordinance introduced by Mayor Quinton Lucas Wednesday morning.

The ordinance earmarks funding to pay for certain costs associated with Kansas City being a World Cup 2026 host city.

According to the proposal submitted to FIFA, Kansas City needs to come up with $15 million to pay for police, fire, paramedics, and sanitation services during World Cup 2026.

According to the ordinance nearly $5 million will come from the city’s new short-term rental tax. Lucas’ ordinance estimates the tax will generate more than $4.6 million over the next three years. Voters approved the tax on hotels, AirBNBs, and other short-term rentals in April.

The ordinance calls for an additional $10 million in funding for the 2026 World Cup to come from the Convention and Tourism Fund. The money in the fund is collected from different groups that hold conventions in KC, along with various concerts and other events.

Mayor Lucas and other organizers say the city must be clean and looking its best when the the international stage comes to town.

The full city council is expected to vote on the ordinance Thursday afternoon.

The city funding is on top of the $62 million in funding already promised by the states of Missouri and Kansas.