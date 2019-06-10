Kansas City, Kansas, to get rare downtown housing

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - An $11 million project is scheduled to bring new apartments and townhomes to downtown Kansas City, Kansas, for the first time in several decades.

The Boulevard Lofts project from the Prairie Fire Development Group and Community Housing of Wyandotte County will include about 50 units, ranging in price from $500 a month to $1,100 a month.

KCUR report s Boulevard Lofts is being financed with affordable housing tax credits from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation and a grant from the Board of Public Utilities. Eighty percent of the units will be income-restricted, while the remaining 20 percent will be market rate.

Kelley Hrabe, one of the project developers, said construction is scheduled to begin this week. He hopes to begin pre-leasing next May and open in late summer 2020.