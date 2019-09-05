Kansas City man walks 77 miles to Topeka to fight hunger

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas City man is ending a 6 day hike from KC to Topeka Thursday to raise money and awareness for the fight against hunger.

“We live in one of the richest nations in the world, yet everyday there are millions of children that are going hungry, that are food insecure in our own country and I just don’t think that’s right,” said Scott Kellough.

Kellough started his 77 mile “hunger hike” on Saturday, August 31 at the Harvesters in Kansas City. He will end his journey at 10 am Thursday at the Harvesters in Topeka.

“It was more of kind of a personal challenge to myself. You know 77 miles. See, I’m just you know a regular ordinary guy. I’ve got a desk job,” said Kellough.

This is the second year in a row Kellough has made this hike. He hopes to raise $2,500 for Harvesters during his journey. Click here to donate to his virtual food drive.

Kellough will leave the Kansas State Capitol towards Harvesters at 9:30 am Thursday. He has posted videos and photos from his journey on his “Hunger Hike for Harvesters” Facebook page.