Kansas City suburb accepts school supplies for parking fines

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City suburb is allowing people to pay their parking fines with school supplies.

KMBC-TV reports that the city of Olathe, Kansas, is offering the option through Aug. 16. Items that are being sought include No. 2 pencils, 1 and 3-inch three-ring binders and single-subject spiral notebooks. People who want to take advantage of the offer can bring in the supplies and a receipt.

City officials say the offer isn’t valid for commercial parking violations and only up to $50 in school supplies can be donated per person.